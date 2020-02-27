Bengal BJP to accord civic reception to Amit Shah

The West Bengal unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP) will accord a civic reception to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J.P. Nadda for giving citizenship to “ refugees” from Bangladesh at a party rally scheduled to be held in city on March 1.

The state unit of the party announced the event on Wednesday emphasising that both Mr. Shah and Mr. Nadda will be present at the event organised by the party unit on March 1.

The event is likely to be held at Shahid Minar grounds in the city. Kolkata is expected to witness few civil society and opposition party led protests before and during Mr. Shah's visit to the city.

The last visit to Union Home Minister Amit Shah was in October 1, 2019 when he allayed fears regarding the Citizenship Amendment (Act) and the National Registrar of Citizens. In December 2019, amid widespread opposition of the CAA BJP president J P Nadda visited the State and held a rally in support of CAA in Kolkata..