Bengal BJP president urges Mamata to declare holiday on Jan 22

West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar wrote to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday, urging her to declare a holiday on January 22 so people in the State could participate in celebrations relating to the Ram Mandir’s consecration in Ayodhya.

“I have requested our Hon’ble CM @MamataOfficial (Mamata Banerjee) to kindly consider declaring 22nd January 2024 a school holiday, so the youth of West Bengal get to rejoice in the Ram Mandir consecration celebrations,” Mr. Majumdar posted on X, sharing a copy of the letter he wrote to Ms. Banerjee.

Half day closure

The Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Centre has declared that central government establishments, public sector banks, insurance companies, financial institutions and regional rural banks (RRBs) across the country will remain closed for half a day on January 22. Neighbouring States like Assam and Odisha, have also declared a half-day holiday.

The BJP leadership in West Bengal will organise several programmes on January 22. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will organise a ‘Sanhati (Religious Harmony)’ rally from Kalighat temple in the city, touching a mosque, gurudwara and a mosque.

The State BJP president said that the Chief Minister is fond of repeating that “festivals are for everyone” so she should declare a holiday on January 22. Another BJP leader Dilip Ghosh said the Chief Minister is fond of declaring holidays; she can declare one on January 22.

Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh accused the BJP of “cheap politics” over the Ram Mandir.

Trinamool demands apology

The Trinamool Congress has sought an apology from the BJP State president for “obscene comments” directed at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The Trinamool Congress leadership is upset over the “dhanda” remark by the MP. “The Chief Minister claims that she does not take her salary and pension as MP. Then where does the money for her iPhone and designer saris come from? Nowadays, if someone gives something for free, he will not give it without his ‘dhanda’ (interest),” Mr. Majumdar, MP from Balurghat said.

“He doesn’t know the history of Mamata Banerjee’s struggle as he is new to politics. As a woman of Bengal and a member of the Trinamool Congress, I strongly condemn his comment. We will hit the streets to protest against this behaviour.” Trinamool Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said.