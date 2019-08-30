Bengal anti-lynching Bill to be passed on Friday

The Trinamool Congress government will table an “anti-lynching” Bill in the State Assembly on Friday. “The Bill will be tabled, discussed and passed on the day,” a TMC source told The Hindu. The Bill, named as the West Bengal (Prevention of Lynching) Bill, 2019, is expected to be a “stringent one” and will put a curb on lynching in the State. Many people have been lynched in West Bengal over the last couple of years. They were mainly accused of lifting kids, stealing motorcycles or transporting cattle. The Bill is expected to be backed by both the Congress and the Left Front. Bharatiya Janata Party officials said they would oppose the passage of the Bill. the Rajasthan Assembly passed an anti lynching bill earlier the month.