Bengal announces compensation for Bhangar land owners

The Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal has announced compensation for land owners at Bhangar who have been affected by the power distribution project in the area.

The development comes two days after fresh violence erupted in Bhangar, with TMC cadres allegedly attacking protesters during a procession on Thursday. The protesters, who have been agitating against the project, dubbed the announcement as a “gimmick”.

Bhangar in South 24 Paraganas district has witnessed several incidents of violence in the recent months over the project.

“Compensation will be given to affected land owners at Bhangar,” state’s Education Minister and TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee said on Saturday. However, he did not give any details about the amount and the number of beneficiaries. Earlier, the state government had given compensation to those whose land was acquired for the power grid project. This is for the first time compensation is being considered for those upon whose land high-voltage cables have been drawn.

Describing the state government’s announcement of compensation as a “gimmick and an attempt to divert the people’s attention,” the agitators at Bhangar said that compensation had nothing to do with the main objective of the agitation.

“Our main demand is that the power grid cannot be set up in such a densely-populated area as it will have adverse effect on the health of locals and the ecology,” Alik Chakraborty, spokesperson of the Protection of Land, Livelihood, Ecology and Environment, told The Hindu. He also said that following the recent attack by TMC cadres, their proposed rally in Kolkata on January 4 will be held in Bhangar instead.