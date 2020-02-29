Bench to hear Pawan’s plea on March 2

A five-judge Bench led by Justice N.V. Ramana is scheduled to hear on March 2 a curative petition filed by Pawan Gupta, one of the four Nirbhaya gangrape convicts, against his death sentence.

The petition was filed on Friday. The date of execution of their death sentence is March 3 at 6 a.m.

Gupta’s lawyer, advocate A.P. Singh, told the media that he was a juvenile at the time of the crime and was not present at the place of crime. He was at a park attending a musical show, he claimed. The petition said the court did not follow the principles of natural justice while confirming his death sentence.

The other three convicts — Vinay Sharma, Mukesh Kumar Singh and Akshay Thakur — seemed to have exhausted their legal remedies.

Recently, the Supreme Court had dismissed a petition filed by Sharma, challenging the rejection of his mercy plea by the President in the case.

The curative petition, as is the practice, would be decided by circulation among the judges on the Bench in their chambers.

Gupta has also not filed a plea for clemency with the President.

On February 25, the Supreme Court deferred hearing an appeal filed by the Centre for permission to separately execute the death sentence of the four Nirbhaya case convicts.

A three-judge Bench led by Justice R. Banumathi decided to watch the unfolding events over the next few days rather than start hearing arguments on the legality of executing convicts separately before the legal and administrative remedies available to their co-convicts are exhausted.