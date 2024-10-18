ADVERTISEMENT

Benami law: Supreme Court recalls 2022 judgment that declared amendments unconstitutional

Updated - October 18, 2024 11:52 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud referred the case for fresh adjudication

The Hindu Bureau

A view of the Supreme Court of India. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

A Special Bench of the Supreme Court on Friday recalled its August 23, 2022 judgment which had declared as “unconstitutional and manifestly arbitrary” amendments introduced in the benami law in 2016.

The Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud referred the case for fresh adjudication. The amendments had applied retrospectively and could send a person to prison for three years. It had empowered the Centre to confiscate “any property” subject to a benami transaction.

Amendments in Benami law | Supreme Court to consider hearing in open court a review petition filed by Centre against 2022 judgment

In 2022, the apex court had declared Sections 3(2) and 5 introduced through the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Amendment Act of 2016. The 2016 law amended the original Benami Act of 1988.

The decision to recall and have a re-look at the issue was based on review petitions filed by the Union government and Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax (Benami Prohibition). The government was represented by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who said the judgment had “unsettled 40 years of jurisprudence”.

