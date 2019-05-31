Below normal rainfall likely in northwest, northeast: IMD

A week before the onset of the south-west monsoon, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a “normal” rainy season, with the country as a whole set to receive 96% of long period average (LPA) rainfall.

However, northwest India will get 94% of the average, while the northeast will only receive 91% of average rainfall, putting both these regions in the “below normal” category.

Issuing its second stage long range forecast on Friday, the IMD said the 2019 monsoon is likely to reach the Kerala coast by June 6.

The IMD seemed to allay fears of the El Nino phenomenon creating havoc with the summer's rainfall, although it noted that “the current weak El Nino conditions may continue during the monsoon season with reduced intensity.”

During a “normal” monsoon, the country gets 96% to 104% of the LPA. The forecast probability of rainfall falling within this range was 41%, said the IMD statement.

If the total rainfall is between 90% and 96% of the LPA, it falls in the “below normal” category.

Regionwise, the season’s rainfall is likely to be 94% of the LPA over northwest India, 100% over central India, 97% over south Peninsula, and 91% over northeast India, all with a model error of ± 8 %, it said.