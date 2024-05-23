GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Being rich enough to pay through medical school no excuse to skirt rural service, says SC judge

Justice Narasimha’s observation comes on a petition against mandatory rural service for medical students in Karnataka

Published - May 23, 2024 07:20 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Supreme Court judge Justice P.S. Narasimha. Photo: Wikipedia

Supreme Court judge Justice P.S. Narasimha. Photo: Wikipedia

Supreme Court judge Justice P.S. Narasimha said travelling in and serving rural India is a beautiful experience, and being rich enough to pay through a private medical school is no excuse to skirt public service in rustic parts of the country.

The oral observation from Justice Narasimha, leading a Vacation Bench also comprising Justice Sanjay Karol, was hearing a petition assailing a Karnataka government notification requiring medical students to complete a year’s compulsory public rural service before registering with the Karnataka Medical Council.

Justice Narasimha asked whether “people in private institutions” owed no responsibility towards nation-building. “Merely because you go and study in a private hospital or law college, you have an exemption from working in rural areas? What gives you the exemption?” Justice Narasimha asked the petitioners.

Justice Narasimha said it was a “beautiful thing that you go somewhere else and work. You travel across India and work in different rural areas… that is a beautiful thing to do.”

The State government scheme had made medical graduates, postgraduates and even super-speciality candidates to render one year of compulsory public rural service. This requirement had to be fulfilled to obtain a no-objection certificate (NOC) and permanent registration with the Karnataka Medical Council.

The petition had argued that medical candidates enrolled in private institutions constitute an intelligible differentia under Article 14 of the Constitution and should not be subjected to compulsory service requirements.

