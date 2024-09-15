Becoming Prime Minister is not my aim: Nitin Gadkari says he was offered support for PM’s post, but he declined

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday (September 14, 2024) said a political leader once offered to support him if he were to enter the race for the Prime Minister's post, but he declined the offer stating that he did not nurse that ambition.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I remember one incident — I would not name anyone — that person said “if you are going to become Prime Minister, we will support you,” Mr. Gadkari said at a journalism awards function, without specifying when the conversation took place.

Also Read: No interest in being Maharashtra CM: Gadkari

"But, I asked why you should support me, and why should I take your support. To become the Prime Minister is not the aim in my life. I am loyal to my conviction and my organisation, and I am not going to compromise for any post because my conviction is foremost for me," the senior BJP leader added.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his speech, Mr. Gadkari underlined the importance of ethics in both journalism and politics.

Recalling a meeting with a senior CPI functionary, Mr. Gadkari said he told the communist leader that the late A.B. Bardhan was among the tallest politicians from Nagpur and Vidarbha.

When the leader expressed surprise saying that Mr. Bardhan was an opponent of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS),” Mr. Gadkari said honest Opposition should be respected.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I said one should respect a person who opposes with honesty because there is honesty in his Opposition....one who opposes with dishonesty deserves no respect," said Mr. Gadkari.

“Comrade Bardhan was faithful to his ideology, and politics as well as journalism now lack such people,” he said.

“Democracy will be successful only when all four pillars — judiciary, executive, legislature, and media — follow ethics,” the BJP leader further said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.