Beautiful game of football is not just a sport, but an emotion: Rajnath

August 05, 2023 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The “beautiful game” of football is not just a sport, but an emotion, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday while addressing the opening ceremony of the 132nd edition of Durand Cup, which kicked off in Kokrajhar, Assam. A total of 24 teams, including two foreign teams from Nepal and Bangladesh, all three teams of Indian armed forces and the local team of Bodoland FC ,will clash at three venues in Kolkata, Guwahati and Kokrajhar during the tournament.

“I have full faith that organizing the Durand Cup in Assam and especially in Kokrajhar will encourage the youth here in a big way, and we will see more talent from Assam in the coming times as well,” Mr. Singh said. Stating that Assam has produced many football talents in recent times, he exuded confidence that the Durand Cup will encourage the youth to join the sport with renewed vigour.

The opening ceremony was witnessed by nearly 12,000 football fans from across the State and the region. Main attractions of the ceremony included a flypast by Sukhoi-30 MKI aircraft and Mi-17 helicopter, martial displays, Gatka and Bhangra along with the display of Bodo cultural dance by the local troupe, a defence ministry statement said.

The tournament is organised by the armed forces and supported by the Government of Assam. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma spoke at length about the rich sports culture of the region.

The inaugural ceremony was followed by the opening match of the tournament between Bodoland Football Club and Rajasthan United FC. Kokrajhar will witness eight group matches and one quarter-final to be played on August 24, according to the statement.