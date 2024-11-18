Beant Singh assassination: SC directs President’s secretary to place before her prime convict Balwant Singh Rajoana’s mercy plea

The hearing in death row convict Balwant Singh Rajoana’s mercy petition for commutation of death penalty in the 1995 assassination case of the then Punjab chief minister Beant Singh is on a rollercoaster ride.

A Special Bench headed by Justice B.R. Gavai directs the Secretary to the President of India to place his mercy plea before the President to take a call in two weeks. The Special Bench passed the order after noting the absence of any counsel to represent the Union government.

Shortly after the hearing was over and the Regular Bench returned, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta rushed into the court and regretted the absence of a counsel to represent the Union. He urged Justice Gavai to retract the order and post the case on Tuesday.

Justice Gavai noted that the court has only asked the President’s Secretary to place the matter before the President.

Mr. Mehta said the convict in question has assassinated a Chief Minister.

Justice Gavai directed the Solicitor General to speak to senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who appeared for Rajoana, and come back.

“On the last date the matter was adjourned to enable the Union to take instructions from the office of the President as to by when will mercy plea be decided. Taking into consideration that the petitioner is on a death row, we direct the secretary to the President of India to place the matter before the President with a request to consider the same within two weeks from today,” the Bench said.

The matter will now be heard on December 5.

On September 25, the top court had sought responses from the Centre, the Punjab government and the administration of the Union Territory of Chandigarh on Rajoana’s plea.

The then Punjab Chief Minister and 16 others were killed in a blast at the entrance of the civil secretariat in Chandigarh on August 31, 1995. A special court sentenced Rajoana to death in July 2007.

Rajoana has said that a mercy petition under Article 72 of the Constitution was moved by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on his behalf in March 2012.

On May 3 last year, the apex court had refused to commute his death sentence and said the competent authority could deal with his mercy plea.

(With inputs from PTI)