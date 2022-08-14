Be vigilant about threats to country, society: Kharge

Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge. | Photo Credit: PTI

India celebrating her 75th year of Independence is truly a momentous occasion for each and every Indian, said Opposition leader in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge.

“As we celebrate 75 years of Independence, we see that India has emerged as one of the strongest democracies of the world and also one of the largest economies of the world,” Mr. Kharge said., adding that in the past 15 years, India managed to lift 27 crore people out of poverty and strengthen our rural economy.

He said his social background and personal experiences always made him worry that the country’s hard-fought independence, political and social freedom and rights for every citizen of the country can be lost very quickly if people are not willing to be vigilant about the threats to our country and society.

“The younger generation who have not faced discrimination or loss of freedom may not share my apprehensions. However, I am sure they will always stand up to protect the constitution, the rights of every citizen, and the unity and integrity of our country whenever needed,” Mr. Kharge said.

Independence was made possible due to the long and hard struggle of crores of freedom fighters under many illustrious leaders, he said. “It is their sacrifice, and their blood, sweat and tears that laid the foundation for a modern and free India,” he noted.

Mr. Kharge stated that he has had the privilege of serving the country and its people for 50 years now. “The strength of Indian democracy and our constitution can be measured from the fact that a person like me who hails from the depressed section of the society has the opportunity to serve the people as an elected representative for five decades. I am also one of the few people in the Parliament today who was born before the Independence of India,” he added.