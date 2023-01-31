Be secular and don't go against a particular religion, SC tells petitioner who seeks cancellation of names, symbols of political parties with religious colour

January 31, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Supreme Court on January 31, 2023 said it will consider sending to a Constitution Bench a petition seeking the cancellation of names and symbols of political parties which have religious connotations.

The court cautioned the petitioner, a former Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board chairman who converted to Hinduism, to be "secular" and not target a particular minority community.

"Do not select a particular religion," Justice M.R. Shah addressed senior advocate Gaurav Bhatia, appearing for the petitioner.

"What is being told to you is that the petitioner must be secular… You must be fair to everybody," Justice B.V. Nagarathna told Mr. Bhatia.

Questions about the "secularity" of the petition filed by Wasim Ahmed Rizvi cropped up during the court hearing after the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and the Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majilis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) objected that he had only listed their names in his petition as parties with religious connotations.

Appearing before a Bench of Justices M.R. Shah and B.V. Nagarathna, senior advocate Dushyant Dave and advocate Haris Beeran, for the IUML, asked why parties like the Shiv Sena, the Hindu Jagran Manch and the Shiromani Akali Dal were not named in the petition.

"Don't go against a particular community… You (petitioner) are highlighting only the Muslim parties," Mr. Dave objected.

Senior advocate K.K. Venugopal, appearing for the AIMIM, submitted that the petitioner was arrested in a hate speech case. He is out on bail. He had suppressed the information to the court and came to the court with "unclean hands".

Mr. Venugopal said the question in the petition had far-reaching consequences and would affect the democratic process followed for the past 75 years. "This may require it to be placed before a Constitution Bench," the senior lawyer said.

Mr. Dave pointed out that the petitioner had zeroed in on the Kerala-based IUML and the AIMIM despite a September 5, 2022 order of the apex court, allowing him to list political parties using names and symbols of "any religion".

An IUML affidavit filed on Monday referred to how its leaders had "post the demolition of the Babri Masjid in 1992, made fervent pleas to all sections of society in Kerala to remain calm and avoid retaliation in any form".

"It is well-documented that Kerala was one of the few States in the country that remained peaceful during that turbulent period," the IUML said. It said the 75th anniversary of the party is scheduled to be inaugurated by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on March 10.

The AIMIM said the mere mention of the word 'Muslimeen' in the party name cannot be seen as a violation of the principles of secularism. The 60-year-old party does not seek votes in the name of religion and individuals from across religious and caste divides are its members.

The Election Commission of India (ECI), in an earlier affidavit, did not agree with the plea to cancel the symbol allotted to political parties with religious connotations. It said such a move would be “legally untenable”.

“Symbols are reserved for any recognised national or State party, and strictly based on its electoral performance,” the affidavit explained.

The ECI said some of these party names have become “legacy names” as they have been in existence for decades.

“Whether the names of these political parties may or may not be disturbed is left open to the wisdom of the Supreme Court,” the poll body had said.