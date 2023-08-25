Be ready to implement new criminal laws at grassroots: Amit Shah to top police officers 

August 25, 2023 11:41 pm | Updated 11:42 pm IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah told top police officers of the country that they should be ready to implement the new criminal laws at the grassroots level once they are passed by the Parliament.

He said the three criminal codes would revamp the criminal justice system by advocating new initiatives for ushering in technology-led policing for meeting the future demands of the system.

The three new codes - Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Bill, 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) Bill, 2023, and Bharatiya Sakshya (BS) Bill, 2023 will replace the Indian Penal Code, 1860, Criminal Procedure Act, 1898, and the Indian Evidence Act, 1872 respectively. The Bills were introduced on August 11 in Parliament and have been referred to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs for examination.

Mr. Shah made the remark at the concluding session of the two-day National Security Strategy Conference held in Delhi.

More than 750 police officials joined the conference from across the country in physical and virtual modes.

The Minister stressed upon the need to provide timely justice to citizens and ensure a system that would guarantee constitutional rights to them, a Ministry statement said.

He urged the top police leadership to transform their approach in dealing with country’s internal security problems. He laid emphasis on the use of modern technology in policing.

He underscored the significance of digital technology in the entire process of investigation and prosecution. He flagged the emergence of technological advancement in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and termed it a threat as much as it is an opportunity, and asked police officers to learn to use AI to their advantage.

While stressing on the importance of learning from other countries, he impressed upon the participants to set an example in the next 25 years so that people from other countries learn from India, the statement said.

