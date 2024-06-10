GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Be ready for Maharashtra polls: Sharad Pawar to NCP (SP) workers on party foundation day

Sharad Pawar exhorted his party workers to be ready for the Maharashtra Assembly elections during the celebration of NCP (SP)‘s 25th foundation day at its office in Pune

Published - June 10, 2024 04:17 pm IST - Pune

PTI
NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar addresses the press conference after meeting with winning candidate of their party in the Lok Sabha elections, at party office, in Mumbai. File

NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar addresses the press conference after meeting with winning candidate of their party in the Lok Sabha elections, at party office, in Mumbai. File | Photo Credit: ANI

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on June 10 exhorted his party workers to be ready for the Maharashtra Assembly elections due later this year and claimed the power of the state will be in their hands after the polls.

He was addressing the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) workers as the party celebrated its 25th foundation day at its office in Pune, days after his outfit won 8 out of 10 Lok Sabha seats it contested from Maharashtra as part of the opposition alliance in the 2024 General Elections.

Maharashtra Assembly elections, not Lok Sabha polls, will settle political scores

Mr. Pawar hoisted his party's flag in the presence of his daughter and Baramati NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule, other leaders and workers.

"In the last 25 years, we worked towards spreading the party's ideology and and let's work together to take it ahead. In the next three months, the state assembly elections will take place and it is our collective responsibility to work towards it as after the polls, the power of the state will be in your hands," the NCP founder said.

NCP split a reminder of succession battles in regional parties

Mr. Pawar formed the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in 1999 after breaking away from the Congress.

The NCP split in July last year after Ajit Pawar and some other MLAs joined the Shiv Sena-BJP Government in the state.

Maharashtra election results 2024: After drubbing, a rocky road ahead for Ajit Pawar, Eknath Shinde?

In February this year, the Election Commission announced the Ajit Pawar faction as the real Nationalist Congress Party and allotted the NCP symbol ‘clock’ to the group.

The NCP (SP) of Sharad Pawar was later allotted the symbol of “man blowing turha” (a traditional trumpet) to contest polls.

