GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Be no. 1 or be wiped out, there's nothing in between is Ratan Tata's mantra, says 100-yr-old ex-aide

A former vice president of Tata Steel and an ex-MD of Tata Tinplate, he recollected how he met Ratan Tata

Updated - October 11, 2024 12:51 pm IST - Ranchi

PTI
Industrialist Ratan Tata. File

Industrialist Ratan Tata. File

A journey with Ratan Tata was a tale of humility and friendship, said former Coal India chairman R.N. Sharma who served major Tata Group companies in key posts.

Mr. Sharma, who celebrated his 100th birthday on April 12, said Tata demonstrated an unwavering dedication to quality and integrity in every endeavour.

India bids farewell to Ratan Tata

A former vice president of Tata Steel and an ex-MD of Tata Tinplate, he recollected how he met Ratan Tata.

"It was the late 1960s, a pivotal time in my career as I served as the Chief Mining Engineer at Jamadoba. That was when I first met Ratan Tata, a young man brimming with curiosity and determination," Sharma recalled.

The Tatas: One of the biggest business families in India

Tata visited the mines, and what started as a professional introduction quickly blossomed into a friendship that would last for decades, he told PTI, terming his demise as the end of an era.

"For two weeks, I had the privilege of showing him around our operations, the intricate world of mining, sharing the challenges and triumphs that came with it. In the evenings, our conversations flowed as freely as the coal dust that surrounded us. We dined together, discussed our visions for the future, and bonded over our shared values," reminisced Sharma.

He said he had been in Tata group from 1949 to 1997, barring a decade when he served as the chairman of Coal India.

"Ratan Tata's mantra was simple yet profound -- be number one or be ready to be wiped out, there’s nothing in between. It was a reminder for all to always aim high, to push boundaries, and to strive for excellence. He embodied these principles himself, demonstrating an unwavering dedication to quality and integrity in every endeavour," Sharma recollected.

There was no place for "show off" in Tata's humble life, he said.

"One of the most memorable moments I experienced with him was during a seemingly ordinary evening at Bombay House. As I waited for my car, Ratan approached me and asked where I was headed. I mentioned the Taj Hotel, and without a moment's hesitation, he hopped into the hired car with me. Here was the chairman of Tata Group, riding in a humble taxi, sharing a ride and laughter as if we were old friends. It was a unique experience that encapsulated his humility, showing that true greatness doesn’t require showmanship," he said.

Tata was not just a business leader but a beacon of integrity and compassion, he added.

"As I reflect on our journey together, I am reminded of the impact Ratan Tata has had not just on the Tata group, but on all who had the privilege to know him. His legacy will continue to inspire us to be better, to strive for excellence, and to lead with humility," Sharma said in a choked voice.

T. Mukherjee, a former deputy MD at Tata Steel, recalled how the industry leader encouraged employees to think of becoming number one.

"He gave freedom to think big and to compete not with other Indian steel plants but with the Japanese and the Germans which were the best in the world. In a way, he fixed benchmarks for us and Tata Steel indeed became a top player," Mukherjee said, recalling how sometimes meetings lasted past midnight.

Published - October 11, 2024 12:50 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.