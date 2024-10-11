Be no. 1 or be wiped out, there's nothing in between is Ratan Tata's mantra, says 100-yr-old ex-aide

A journey with Ratan Tata was a tale of humility and friendship, said former Coal India chairman R.N. Sharma who served major Tata Group companies in key posts.

Mr. Sharma, who celebrated his 100th birthday on April 12, said Tata demonstrated an unwavering dedication to quality and integrity in every endeavour.

A former vice president of Tata Steel and an ex-MD of Tata Tinplate, he recollected how he met Ratan Tata.

"It was the late 1960s, a pivotal time in my career as I served as the Chief Mining Engineer at Jamadoba. That was when I first met Ratan Tata, a young man brimming with curiosity and determination," Sharma recalled.

Tata visited the mines, and what started as a professional introduction quickly blossomed into a friendship that would last for decades, he told PTI, terming his demise as the end of an era.

"For two weeks, I had the privilege of showing him around our operations, the intricate world of mining, sharing the challenges and triumphs that came with it. In the evenings, our conversations flowed as freely as the coal dust that surrounded us. We dined together, discussed our visions for the future, and bonded over our shared values," reminisced Sharma.

He said he had been in Tata group from 1949 to 1997, barring a decade when he served as the chairman of Coal India.

"Ratan Tata's mantra was simple yet profound -- be number one or be ready to be wiped out, there’s nothing in between. It was a reminder for all to always aim high, to push boundaries, and to strive for excellence. He embodied these principles himself, demonstrating an unwavering dedication to quality and integrity in every endeavour," Sharma recollected.

There was no place for "show off" in Tata's humble life, he said.

"One of the most memorable moments I experienced with him was during a seemingly ordinary evening at Bombay House. As I waited for my car, Ratan approached me and asked where I was headed. I mentioned the Taj Hotel, and without a moment's hesitation, he hopped into the hired car with me. Here was the chairman of Tata Group, riding in a humble taxi, sharing a ride and laughter as if we were old friends. It was a unique experience that encapsulated his humility, showing that true greatness doesn’t require showmanship," he said.

Tata was not just a business leader but a beacon of integrity and compassion, he added.

"As I reflect on our journey together, I am reminded of the impact Ratan Tata has had not just on the Tata group, but on all who had the privilege to know him. His legacy will continue to inspire us to be better, to strive for excellence, and to lead with humility," Sharma said in a choked voice.

T. Mukherjee, a former deputy MD at Tata Steel, recalled how the industry leader encouraged employees to think of becoming number one.

"He gave freedom to think big and to compete not with other Indian steel plants but with the Japanese and the Germans which were the best in the world. In a way, he fixed benchmarks for us and Tata Steel indeed became a top player," Mukherjee said, recalling how sometimes meetings lasted past midnight.