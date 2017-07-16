Be fearless: VHP to cow vigilantes

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) president Praveen Togadia on Saturday said, “Gau rakshaks should neither fear anyone nor come under pressure from anyone. They should continue their work of saving cows without being concerned with name-calling.”

He was addressing the concluding session of a regional meeting of VHP workers from the Braj region, which includes Aligarh, Agra and Mathura, on Saturday.

Dr. Togadia added, “You need to go to every village of this country and awaken Hindus till the time India becomes a Hindu Rashtra.” He demanded that the Modi government “fulfil the wishes of Hindus” and pass laws in both Houses of the Parliament for construction of the Ram Mandir and prohibition of cow slaughter.