Be alert against fraudulent activity of Wizcorp Edtech, warns CBSE

August 04, 2023 08:08 am | Updated 08:08 am IST - New Delhi

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued an alert against the alleged fraudulent activity of a private company - Wizcorp Edtech, stating that CBSE has no connection whatsoever with the company.

CBSE has stated that it had come to notice, Wizcorp has been using a letter falsely attributed to CBSE to secure various government tenders and contracts with schools.

“The letter in question has never been issued by CBSE, and any representative suggesting otherwise is fraudulent and misleading,” CBSE stated in its warning.

It further says that all schools, particularly those in Maharashtra and educational institutions are urged to exercise caution in their interactions with Wizcorp. “CBSE cannot be held responsible for any financial or other losses incurred due to consideration or acceptance of this fake and counterfeit letter.”

CBSE has also said that it will be actively pursuing legal action against Wizcorp for misleading and circulating a fabricated counterfeit letter. “The information is being brought to public notice to safeguard the interest of all stakeholders and to prevent any potential loss or false communication,” CBSE urged in its warning circular.