GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BCCI settlement: SC to hear Byju’s case on Sept. 17

Published - September 11, 2024 09:30 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear on September 17 an appeal filed by U.S.-based creditor Glas Trust Company LLC against an order of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) allowing edtech firm Byju’s to pay a settlement amount of ₹158 crore to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud fixed September 17 even as senior advocate Neeraj Kishan Kaul, appearing for Byju’s, and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, for BCCI, pushed for September 13.

Mr. Kaul said an early hearing was imperative as there were developments on the ground which need to be brought to the court’s attention.

In a mentioning on September 6, Mr. Kaul had alleged the petition by Glas was mala fide and the funding in the company was limited to promoters with no external borrowing.

On August 22, the Apex Court had not heeded to repeated requests by Byju’s and the BCCI to defer a meeting of the Committee of Creditors (CoC).

The court had, on August 14, stayed the operation of the NCLAT decision.

According to BCCI, the NCLAT decision, allowing the settlement, was based on the reasoning that the cricketing body would not accept any tainted money. It had submitted that ₹158 crore was offered by Riju Raveendran, Byju’s brother. The money was generated in India, for which Income Tax was paid, and received through banking channels.

However, Glas had argued the “drill of the law” was not followed in the settlement between Byju’s and the BCCI. The U.S. lender had said, as a major financial creditor, it should have got priority in repayments.

Published - September 11, 2024 09:30 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.