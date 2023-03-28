ADVERTISEMENT

BBC News Punjabi Twitter account ‘withheld’ in India

March 28, 2023 12:36 pm | Updated 01:08 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Multiple prominent activists, journalists and expatriate Sikhs have previously had their accounts restricted in India.

The Hindu Bureau

Screen grab of the Twitter page of BBC Punjabi. | Photo Credit: Twitter/@bbcnewspunjabi

The Twitter account of the BBC’s Punjabi news service was ‘withheld’ in India based on a government request. The action was first reported by the South Asian Journal, a diaspora-focused news portal. Twitter has not yet published details of the legal request that led it to restrict BBC News Punjabi’s account.

This comes as police claim to pursue the pro-Khalistani preacher Amritpal Singh and his followers. The Indian offices of the BBC were ‘surveyed’ by the Income Tax Department shortly after the release of the two-part documentary India: The Modi Question.

The Hindu has reached out to Kanika Mittal, Head of Country at Twitter India for comment. The BBC was not immediately available for comment.

Over 120 accounts have been suspended amid the pursuit of Mr. Singh, according to filings released by Twitter. The company has withheld the accounts of journalists; activists; celebrities; and even one parliamentarian, Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann of the Shiromani Akali Dal.

The State government also shut down the mobile internet for much of last week in Punjab, with the shutdown lasting longer in parts of the State such as Tarn Taran district and parts of Mohali.

