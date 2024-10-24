Battle lines drawn in Uttar Pradesh as BJP and SP declare candidates

With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announcing candidates for eight out of the nine seats that will vote in the byelections on November 13, the stage is set for a cracker of an electoral contest this festive season. The party has left Meerapur in Muzaffarnagar for its ally Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD). It remains to be seen how shrugging off Nishad Party’s strong claim on Katehri and Manjhawan impacts the ruling party’s caste arithmetic in the central region of the State.

Out of the BJP’s eight candidates, three hail from the upper castes, three from the backward castes, and one is from the most backward community. The party has fielded a Dalit candidate from the Khair reserved seat. In a surprise move, the RLD has fielded a female candidate from a backward caste from Meerapur, a seat it held when it was in alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP).

A lot is riding on the byelections because both the parties had won four seats each in the 2022 Assembly election and the remaining seat was secured by the RLD which has switched sides to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) since then.

In the run-up to the candidate selection, the buzz was that the BJP would come up with choices that would cut into SP’s PDA (Pichda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak or backwards, Dalits and minorities) formula but the names don’t suggest that the party has made any extra effort to deepen its backward and Dalit outreach.

By showing confidence in seasoned Hindutva warhorses like Thakur Ramvir Singh in Kundarki who could not break the SP hold on the seat in three previous attempts, it seems the BJP is keen on proving that the dismal performance in the Lok Sabha election was a mere blip in the march of Hindutva. The sense on the ground is that the Central leadership has heeded to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s choices in candidate selection. Party sources said the negative narrative of the SP and Congress that worked for the alliance in Lok Sabha election stood exposed.

On the other hand, the SP and Congress would like the INDIA bloc to consolidate the gains made in Lok Sabha election by sticking to the narrative of securing the interests of the PDA and saving the Constitution.

In a bid to prevent bickering in the alliance, after days of deliberation marked by the SP unilaterally announcing candidates on seven seats and queering the pitch for more seats in Maharashtra, the Congress on Thursday ceded all the nine seats to the SP and decided to sit out of U.P. where it secured six seats in the Lok Sabha election.

Sources said the Congress was keen on contesting Phoolpur and Meerapur while the SP wanted to leave only Ghaziabad and Khair, seats that were weak bets for the INDIA alliance. Avinash Pandey, Congress State in-charge, said party leader Rahul Gandhi would canvas for alliance candidates, and SP president Akhilesh Yadav’s assertion that “jeet [victory] is more important than seat” seemed to have settled the issue.

It reflected in SP’s choice of candidates as it had again fielded a Dalit candidate from the general seat in Ghaziabad and has given tickets to five female candidates. The party had fielded two Dalit candidates on general seats in the Lok Sabha election. The party has picked four Muslim candidates, two of them women. It has also fielded female candidates belonging to backward and Dalit communities from Katehri and Khair reserved seats respectively. In Majhawan, the SP has fielded a female candidate from the most backward boatmen community.

The clout of influential political families in respective constituencies has influenced the ticket distribution in both the BJP and SP. Six of the nine candidates of SP hail from political families. While Tej Pratap Yadav from Karhal hails from the clan of Mulayam Singh Yadav, Shobhavati Verma from Katehri is the spouse of SP’s Ambedkar Nagar MP Lalji Verma. In Meerapur, SP has fielded Sumbul Rana, the daughter of former Rajya Sabha MP Munakad Ali and daughter-in-law of former MP Qadir Rana. By fielding a Rajput Muslim, the party wants to make inroads into the BJP’s vote bank as it did in Kairana by fielding Iqra Hasan, a Muslim Gurjar. In Sisamau, it intended to cash in on the sympathy wave for Irfan Solanki, whose disqualification necessitated the election, by fielding his wife.

BJP has also banked on the familial ties by fielding Surendra Diler from Khair. Mr. Diler is the son of former BJP MP Rajvir Singh Diler and its Phoolpur candidate Deepak Patel is the son of former party MP Kesri Devi Patel.

Political observers say much water has flown down the Gomti since the SP-Congress alliance reduced the BJP from 62 to 33 Lok Sabha seats in the most politically significant State. BJP now has two Bs: Bangladesh and Bahraich to exemplify Mr. Adityanath’s slogan of Batenge toh Katenge (if divided, we will be destroyed) which is already being seen on posters in Maharashtra.

With results of police constable exams round the corner and the Chief Minister distributing appointment letters to recruits in government jobs in public functions, the party feels that it would overcome the youth and subaltern discontent. SP sources feel the PDA remains potent. For the perception game, they would play up the postponement of the byelection in Milkipur in the prestigious Faizabad (Ayodhya) to create an impression that the ruling party is scared of the contest in the heartland of Hindutva.

“The twin challenge for us is that in byelection local administration often plays to the tune of the ruling party and the Bahujan Samaj Party and Azad Samaj Party will work to make a dent into our vote bank,” said an SP leader from West U.P.