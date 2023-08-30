HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Baseless allegations: Pralhad Joshi flays Rahul over his claim about China usurped India's land

He said "whatever land that China has grabbed was during the tenure of Jawaharlal Nehru".

August 30, 2023 05:36 pm | Updated 05:37 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi. File

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday flayed Rahul Gandhi for claiming that China has usurped India's land and accused him of making "baseless allegations".

China grabbed India's land during the Jawaharlal Nehru's tenure as prime minister, he said.

Mr. Joshi’s reaction came after Mr. Gandhi termed as "very serious" the issue of China releasing a "standard map" that laid claim over Arunachal Pradesh and Aksai Chin, and claimed the neighbouring country has already taken India's land in Ladakh and Prime Minister Narendra Modi should speak on the issue.

"Rahul Gandhi’s allegations are baseless," Mr. Joshi told PTI.

He said Mr. Gandhi should understand that "whatever land that China has grabbed was during the tenure of Jawaharlal Nehru".

"They are doing some activities in the area that was grabbed during Nehru's tenure as prime minister. This is due to the sins committed by the Congress post-Independence that China has become our neighbour. From the time it was Tibet till today, these people pursued policies which led to this," Mr. Joshi said.

ALSO READ
No arbitrarily invented map by China can change Arunachal, Aksai Chin as inalienable parts of India: Congress

Rahul Gandhi "does not have any understanding" of the policies, he charged.

On Monday, Beijing released the 2023 edition of the so-called "standard map of China" that laid claim over Arunachal Pradesh and Aksai Chin as regions within its borders.

"Our External Affairs Ministry has already condemned China's action on the map issue and has also strongly protested it. But he (Rahul Gandhi) does not trust our External Affairs Ministry. He believes in what China says," the Union minister said.

India on Tuesday lodged a strong protest with China over its so-called "standard map" laying claim over Arunachal Pradesh and the Aksai Chin, and asserted that such steps only complicate the resolution of the boundary question.

The External Affairs Ministry also rejected these claims as having "no basis".

"Just making absurd claims does not make other people's territories yours," External Affairs Minister Jaishankar told NDTV while reacting to the Chinese move.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.