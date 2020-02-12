Barun Mitra appointed Secretary, Department of Justice

The Modi administration on Tuesday appointed 1987 batch IAS officer Barun Mitra as Secretary, Department of Justice in the Ministry of Law and Justice in the Central government.
He has been posted in place of Alok Shrivastava, who relinquished the charge after seeking premature retirement.
Mr. Mitra, a 1987-batch officer of the Manipur cadre, is working as the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the same department.
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment.
In another important appointment, the government appointed Sanjeev Razdan as the Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of the Pawan Hans Ltd, a Central PSU engaged in providing chopper services. He has been elevated from General Manager to the CMD in the PSU for five years.
