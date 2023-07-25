ADVERTISEMENT

Barring STs, SCs, no caste Census since independence: Government

July 25, 2023 03:28 pm | Updated 03:28 pm IST - New Delhi

"The government of India has not enumerated caste-wise population other than SCs and STs in Census since independence," Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said, replying to a written question.

PTI

Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Central government has not enumerated caste-wise population other than Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) in the Census since independence, the Lok Sabha was informed on July 25.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said some political parties and a few organisations have requested to collect caste details in the forthcoming Census.

He said in the Census, the castes and tribes which are specifically notified as Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) as per the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order, 1950, and the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950, as amended from time to time, are enumerated.

