Barring muted reaction from Congress, INDIA parties express solidarity with AAP MP Sanjay Singh 

October 05, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - New Delhi

Barring a muted reaction from the Congress, INDIA parties expressed solidarity with Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha MP and senior leader Sanjay Singh, who was arrested on Wednesday by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with its money laundering probe linked to the Delhi excise policy case.

In response to a question at a press conference, Congress leader Ajoy Kumar, without naming Mr. Singh, said that the party condemns the action. “Every time Prime Minister Narendra Modi gets anxious he fields the investigating agencies,” Mr. Kumar stated.

Senior Congress leader and Mr. Singh’s Rajya Sabha colleague Digvijaya Singh was the only exception in the party, to speak strongly for the arrested AAP leader.

The Congress leader told reporters on Thursday that the arrest is an attempt to silence the AAP MP, who is one of the “strongest voices” in the Upper House against the government.

The omission is deliberate, on the part of the Congress, which is miffed with AAP for the arrest of Congress’ Punjab MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira on September 28. Punjab is ruled by an AAP Government.

Mr. Khaira was arrested in connection to a 2015 drugs case. Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal has repeatedly clarified that Mr. Khaira’s arrest will not affect the INDIA bloc, but his explanations are not cutting ice with the Congress.

The DMK, the RJD, the JD(U) and the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) are among the parties to have issued strong statements criticising the Union Government.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK leader M.K. Stalin said the BJP Government’s “vindictive politics knows no bounds”. He said there was a “deliberate persecution of Opposition leaders” and called it an “assault on democracy”.

“The BJP is clearly afraid of the growing unity among Opposition parties. It’s time they stop their witch-hunt and focus on addressing the real issues,” Mr. Stalin said.

Echoing similar views, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut termed the Enforcement Directorate a political tool. “In places where the BJP is not in power, these raids will continue,” he said.

The INDIA bloc has also linked the arrest with the 2024 election. Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav said that the “public will give a befitting reply” to the Union Government.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Manoj Jha said, “It is not the ED that has arrested Sanjay Singh, he has been arrested by the unit of BJP that comprises ED-IT-CBI.”

