Bargari case: Punjab has no faith in CBI, says Amarinder

A day after the CBI transferred the probe relating to the Bargari sacrilege cases of 2015 to its special investigation team, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday said the State had no faith in the agency as it was acting under pressure from the Central government.

While the State government formally contested, in the special court at Mohali, the CBI’s decision to hand over the investigation to SIT, the Chief Minister said the CBI, clearly acting under pressure from the Central government at the behest of the ‘Badals’ of the Shiromani Akali Dal, was quite obviously trying to stop the probe from going forward.

“The decision to hand over the case to a new SIT three months after the CBI had filed a closure report in court was a clear ploy to delay the probe and stop the State government from taking over,” he said.

He said the State government would continue to oppose the CBI in the court and would also fight, at all levels, for getting the case back to the State. “We will not let anyone get away with cheating the people of Punjab of their due justice.”

The CBI had exposed itself to be totally partisan and unfair in the entire affair, said Captain Amarinder, pointing out that despite repeated pleas and efforts from the State government in the wake of the closure report, the national agency had failed to return the case files to the Punjab police. The failure was clearly deliberate and mischievous, so that the agency could buy time to divert the case to the new SIT, for its eventual burial, he added.

“The CBI has been acting entirely under the influence of the Badals, which negates any possibility of a fair and thorough probe into the case,” said the Chief Minister, adding that justice could be meted out only if the State police investigated the matter.

“For three years, they [CBI] failed to make any headway despite all the powers and means at their disposal, and then filed a closure report without completing the investigation. And when we decided to duly take the case back from them, as per the decision of the Vidhan Sabha, they have done a complete U-turn again by reopening the case and handing it over to their own SIT,” said the Chief Minister.