Baramulla encounter: Army says slain terrorists associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba

Updated - June 20, 2024 05:27 pm IST

Published - June 20, 2024 05:08 pm IST - Srinagar

“The killed terrorists have been identified as Usman and Umar, both of Pakistan origin and associated with LeT,” Brigadier Deepak Mohan, Commander 7 Sector Rashtriya Rifles, said

PTI

Security forces during an encounter with militants, in Hadipora, Baramulla, on June 19, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Army on June 20 said the two terrorists killed in an encounter with security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir were Pakistani and associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

"The killed terrorists have been identified as Usman and Umar, both of Pakistan origin and associated with LeT," Commander 7 Sector Rashtriya Rifles, Brigadier Deepak Mohan, told reporters in Rafiabad.

Two terrorists were killed and two security personnel injured in the encounter that broke out on June 19 in Baramulla district of north Kashmir.

Two militants killed in Sopore; local arrested over Reasi attack

The forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Watergam area of Baramulla in the morning on information about the presence of terrorists there, which then turned into an encounter when the terrorists opened fire at the security personnel.

The Brigadier said Usman has been active in the Kashmir Valley since 2020.

Significant quantities of weapons and ammunition have been recovered after the operation, the Army officer said.

He said over the past few weeks there has been constant information on the movement of a terrorist group in the Sopore-Raflabad area of Baramulla District.

On June 19, specific intelligence was received through JKP that two terrorists were holed up in a house in the Hadipura village of the Rafiabad area. Consequently, the Indian Army, JKP and CRPF launched a joint operation, swiftly cordoning off the area, Brigadier Mohan said.

Union Home Ministry hands over Reasi terror attack case to NIA

Following standard procedures, civilians were safely evacuated from adjacent houses and the area was secured. The target house was thoroughly cordoned off and on the search being commenced, terrorists opened fire on the security forces. In the ensuing firefight, two terrorists were neutralized, he said.

The Army officer said the elimination of these terrorists marks another major success for the security forces.

Over the past few months, we have maintained a high operational tempo, resulting in some major achievements. The success is also attributed to the complete cooperation of the Kashmiri people. Security forces will continue to make sustained efforts to maintain peace and stability in Kashmir, he added.

