Baramati returning officer gives clean chit to Ajit Pawar on "Fund for Vote" remark

April 26, 2024 11:31 am | Updated 11:31 am IST - Pune

ANI

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Baramati Returning Officer Kavita Dwivedi filed a report to the Chief Election Officer of Maharashtra on April 25 saying that prima facie there is a violation of the code of conduct found in Maharashtra DCM Ajit Pawar's Fund for Vote Remark.

NCP (SCP) had filled a complaint with the Election Commission after Mr. Pawar, in a public meeting at Indapur town in the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency, said, "We will help you with as many funds as you want. But if we are giving funds, we expect you to press the button next to our candidate's symbol in the election so that I will feel good about giving funds".

Watch | Battle of Baramati: Pawar vs. Pawar 

Reacting to the complaint, Ms. Dwivedi said, "Acting on the complaint received from NCP (SCP) we had launched an enquiry and also sent a notice to the DCM Ajit Pawar to give his say on the complaint. In a reply to the notice DCM Ajit Pawar said "it's a partial truth", therefore I have gone through the video available with us as our camera team was also present in the event".

"After reviewing the video, I have found that prima facie there is no violation of the code of conduct. Ajit Pawar is heard saying 'press button,' however, he does not specify any candidate's name for the vote. Accordingly, I have submitted my report to the Chief Election Officer of Maharashtra and the District Officer for further processing. Additionally, prior permission was obtained for the event where Ajit Pawar was speaking," she said.

Lok Sabha election 2024: Baramati battle reaches a crescendo as rival Pawar kinfolk file nominations

Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar is contesting from the Baramati seat and is going against sitting MP and her sister-in-law Supriya Sule.

