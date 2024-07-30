ADVERTISEMENT

Bar Councils cannot collect enrollment fee in excess of law: Supreme Court

Updated - July 30, 2024 11:38 am IST

Published - July 30, 2024 11:05 am IST

“Some of these State Bar Councils were charging ₹40,000 as enrolment fee,” Chief Justice Chandrachud said

The Hindu Bureau

Image used for representative purpose only | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap

The Supreme Court on July 30 held in a judgment that the Bar Council of India and State Bar Councils cannot demand more than ₹750 from advocates who belong to the general category and ₹ 125 from backward categories as enrolment fee.

ADVERTISEMENT

A three-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud concluded that charging astronomical fee in the name of miscellaneous fee is a violation of the fundamental rights of young advocates, especially if they belong to the poorer or marginalised communities.

Supreme Court seeks Bar Council of India’s reply on plea challenging ‘exorbitant’ enrolment fees for aspiring lawyers

The charging of bloated fee is also a violation of Articles 19(1)(3) and 14 of the Constitution and Section 24(1)(f) of the Advocates Act.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Some of these State Bar Councils were charging ₹40,000 as enrolment fee,” Chief Justice Chandrachud said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Bar Council of India Chairman, senior advocate Manan Kumar Mishra, asked the court for permission to make a representation before the government to statutorily hike the enrolment fee.

The court clarified that the judgment would act prospectively. The Bar Councils need not refund the fee already collected over the years.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US