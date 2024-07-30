GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bar Councils cannot collect enrollment fee in excess of law: Supreme Court

“Some of these State Bar Councils were charging ₹40,000 as enrolment fee,” Chief Justice Chandrachud said

Updated - July 30, 2024 11:11 am IST

Published - July 30, 2024 11:05 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Image used for representative purpose only

Image used for representative purpose only | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap

The Supreme Court on July 30 held in a judgment that the Bar Council of India and State Bar Councils cannot demand more than ₹750 from advocates who belong to the general category and ₹ 125 from backward categories as enrolment fee.

A three-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud concluded that charging astronomical fee in the name of miscellaneous fee is a violation of the fundamental rights of young advocates, especially if they belong to the poorer or marginalised communities.

Supreme Court seeks Bar Council of India’s reply on plea challenging ‘exorbitant’ enrolment fees for aspiring lawyers

The charging of bloated fee is also a violation of Articles 19(1)(3) and 14 of the Constitution and Section 24(1)(f) of the Advocates Act.

“Some of these State Bar Councils were charging ₹40,000 as enrolment fee,” Chief Justice Chandrachud said.

Bar Council of India Chairman, senior advocate Manan Kumar Mishra, asked the court for permission to make a representation before the government to statutorily hike the enrolment fee.

The court clarified that the judgment would act prospectively. The Bar Councils need not refund the fee already collected over the years.

Related Topics

court administration / lawyer

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.