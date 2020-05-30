Bar Council slams ex-Supreme Court judge Lokur

The Bar Council of India (BCI) on Saturday said some former judges and senior advocates are in a conspiracy to weaken and browbeat the Supreme Court through a “sustained and synchronised attack” on the institution.

The BCI, in a statement signed by its chairman Manan Kumar Mishra, names former Supreme Court judge, Justice Madan B. Lokur. “It is painful to see that only a few days after two advocates made unfair and unhealthy remarks against our apex court, Mr. Justice Madan Lokur also joined this bandwagon fully knowing that such idle talk lead to undermining the authority of judiciary as a whole,” the BCI said.

The statement said the “concerted” attack on the judiciary was unprecedented and some “disgruntled” members of the Bar and some “unhappy and disappointed former judges” were part of it.

Mr. Mishra said how “we have heard Justice Lokur giving sermons that no one from the Bench and Bar should ever indulge in an act that would shake the faith of the public in judiciary. Now, he himself becoming part of these misguided group of people is a mind-boggling departure by him from his own much-hyped principles”.

Justice Lokur has been vocal about the court’s intervention in the migrant workers’ crisis. Other former Supreme Court judges including Justices Gopala Gowda and former Delhi High Court Chief Justice A.P. Shah have also been critical of the way the humanitarian crisis was dealt with. Supreme Court Bar Association president Dushyant Dave and senior advocates in Delhi and Mumbai have also publicly spoken about the role of the court in monitoring the handling of the crisis during the national lockdown.