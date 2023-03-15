ADVERTISEMENT

Bar Council of India permits foreign lawyers, firms to practise in certain areas

March 15, 2023 04:08 pm | Updated 04:08 pm IST - New Delhi

This opening up will be restricted, well controlled and regulated to ensure it is mutually beneficial for lawyers from India and abroad, says BCI

PTI

Image for representation purpose only. (Illustration credit: Freepik)

In a significant development, the Bar Council of India (BCI) has decided to permit foreign lawyers and law firms to practise in areas such as foreign law, international legal issues and arbitration matters, which it said will be mutually beneficial for lawyers from India and abroad.

With that objective, the apex bar body has notified the Bar Council of India Rules for Registration and Regulation of Foreign Lawyers and Foreign Law Firms in India, 2022.

The objects of the rules notified said the law practice in India will be opened for “foreign lawyers in the field of practice of foreign law; diverse international legal issues in non-litigious matters and in international arbitration cases would go a long way in helping legal profession/domain grow in India to the benefit of lawyers in India too”.

The BCI said this opening up will be restricted, well controlled and regulated to ensure it is mutually beneficial for lawyers from India and abroad.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US