Bar Council of India permits foreign lawyers, firms to practise in certain areas

March 15, 2023 04:08 pm | Updated 04:08 pm IST - New Delhi

In a significant development, the Bar Council of India (BCI) has decided to permit foreign lawyers and law firms to practise in areas such as foreign law, international legal issues and arbitration matters, which it said will be mutually beneficial for lawyers from India and abroad.

With that objective, the apex bar body has notified the Bar Council of India Rules for Registration and Regulation of Foreign Lawyers and Foreign Law Firms in India, 2022.

The objects of the rules notified said the law practice in India will be opened for “foreign lawyers in the field of practice of foreign law; diverse international legal issues in non-litigious matters and in international arbitration cases would go a long way in helping legal profession/domain grow in India to the benefit of lawyers in India too”.

The BCI said this opening up will be restricted, well controlled and regulated to ensure it is mutually beneficial for lawyers from India and abroad.

