SC Bar association condemns Justice Mishra’s open praise of PM

26 February 2020 17:14 IST

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), in a resolution passed on Wednesday, strongly condemned senior Supreme Court judge Justice Arun Mishra's praise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an international judicial conference last week. Such statements “reflect poorly on the independence of the judiciary”, it said.

Justice Mishra had hailed the “versatile genius” of Mr. Modi to “think globally and act locally” while delivering the vote of thanks at the inaugural session of the conference. Mr. Modi was present on the dais along with Chief Justice of India Sharad A. Bobde. Judges from the Supreme Court, high courts, retired judges and judges from over 20 nations who had come to participate in the conference were in attendance at the time. Justice Mishra hailed Mr. Modi as an “internationally acclaimed visionary”.

“The SCBA believes that any such statement reflects poorly on the independence of the judiciary and so calls upon the Honourable Judges not to make any statements in future nor show any proximity or closeness to the Executive, including Higher Functionaries,” an SCBA statement said.

The SCBA, which has senior advocate Dushyant Dave as its president, said it “believes that the independence of judiciary is the basic structure of the Constitution of India and that such independence be preserved in letter and spirit”. It expressed a “deep sense of anguish and concern” over Justice Mishra’s remarks.

BAI statement

This comes a day after the Bar Association of India (BAI) issued a formal statement to convey its concern and dismay over the “effusive terms of praise and adulation” used by Justice Mishra for Mr. Modi. It said Justice Mishra’s words went “beyond the terms of formal courtesy extended during a vote of thanks address”.

The BAI, a federation representing lawyers from the Supreme Court Bar to the local courts, law societies and firms across the country, said it was the “foundational obligation [of judges] to maintain a discreet and dignified distance from the Executive branch of the government”.

The BAI statement said, “Such an act serves to dilute the perception of impartiality and independence and diminishes the confidence of general public as judges of Supreme Court are expected to decide cases against the executive branch while upholding constitutional principles and the Rule of Law as paramount”.