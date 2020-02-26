Bar Association dismayed at Justice Arun Mishra’s praise of PM Modi

The Bar Association of India has issued a formal statement to convey its deep concern and dismay over the “effusive terms of praise and adulation” used by Supreme Court judge Justice Arun Mishra for Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a recent international judicial conference.

The body, a federation representing lawyers from the Supreme Court Bar to the local courts, law societies and firms across the country, said it was the “foundational obligation [of judges] to maintain a discreet and dignified distance from the Executive branch of the government”.

On Saturday, Justice Mishra praised the “versatile genius” of Mr. Modi to “think globally and act locally” while delivering the vote of thanks at the inaugural session of the conference. Mr. Modi was present on the dais along with Chief Justice of India Sharad A. Bobde. Judges from the Supreme Court, high courts, retired judges and judges from over 20 nations who had come to participate in the conference were in attendance at the time. Justice Mishra hailed Mr. Modi as an “internationally-acclaimed visionary”.

The association’s February 25 statement, signed by advocate Lalit Bhasin, said Justice Mishra’s words went “beyond the terms of formal courtesy extended during a vote of thanks address”.

The statement said, “Such an act serves to dilute the perception of impartiality and independence and diminishes the confidence of general public as judges of Supreme Court are expected to decide cases against the executive branch while upholding constitutional principles and the Rule of Law as paramount”.