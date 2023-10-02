Bapu’s lessons on sustainability a guiding light to face climate change: CJI

October 02, 2023 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, in his speech at the Gandhi Jayanti celebrations held in London, said the Mahatma’s lessons on sustainability and harmonious living with nature were a guiding light for today’s world which faced pressing issues such as climate change and environmental challenges.

“His emphasis on living in harmony with nature and practising sustainable lifestyles provides us with valuable guidance. Bapu believed in the philosophy of “plain living and high thinking”, thus advocating for a lifestyle that is mindful of our impact on the environment,” the Chief Justice said in his speech at Tavistock Square.

The Chief Justice said the Mahatma’s ideas on sustainability serve as a reminder of the importance of contentment and responsible consumption, conservation of resources, and the need to protect the natural world for future generations.

During Gandhi Jayanti celebrations held in the Supreme Court, Supreme Court judge, Justice Sanjiv Khanna, emphasised the relevance of Gandhian philosophy and quoted Mahatma Gandhi on the importance of unflinchingly following the path of truth.

“Facts mean truth, and once we adhere to truth, the law comes to our aid naturally,” Justice Khanna quoted the Mahatma.