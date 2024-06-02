Banned Jamaat-e-Islami’s peace overtures during elections await formal government response

Voting by cadres of the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) in all three Lok Sabha constituencies of the Kashmir Valley has brought to fore the back channel dialogue between Delhi and the socio-religious organisation, which has publicly expressed its willingness to participate in the election if the ban was lifted.

ADVERTISEMENT

There are indicators pointing at official engagement with the JeI. Several leaders of the banned group were allowed to address the media in all three Lok Sabha seats in Kashmir. Muhammad Yousuf Wani, a resident of Shopian’s Maldera area, was more specific about the engagement with the government.

“A panel of the JeI is talking [to the government]. The decision of the panel and the ‘Shura’ (the organisation’s top elected decision-making body) will be like a divine binding on us,” Mr. Wani, a former ‘Amir-e-Zila’ or district head, said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The engagement, according to official sources, has been ongoing for more than a year at a non-political level.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) banned the JeI in 2019 for being an “illegal association” under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for a period of five years. The ban was extended this year in February 2024, till 2029, after Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in a statement, said the organisation was “found continuing its activities against the security, integrity and sovereignty of the nation”.

The banning of the JeI in 2019 also saw the organisation’s top members, including its ‘Amir’ (chief), Abdul Hamid Fayaz, spokesperson Zahid Ali, and former secretary general Ghulam Qadir Lone, being arrested. All the three were released on the direction of the court on separate orders. However, two senior leaders, Mr. Fayaz and Mr. Ali, were arrested again. Mr. Ali’s arrest came immediately after a section of the JeI voted in the Srinagar constituency on May 13, reflecting an apparent division within the ranks of the group.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Ghulam Qadir Wani, a JeI leader from Pulwama’s Gussu, claimed there was no division. Mr. Wani heads a special panel constituted by the Jamaat, and he claimed to have the backing of the ‘Shura’, too, for the dialogue with the government.

“The JeI will consider participating in elections if the ban is revoked. We will restore the old practice of joining electoral politics,” Mr. Wani said.

Ghulam Qadir Lone, former general secretary, has also backed the initiative. He blamed the 1987 “rigging” for the JeI’s decision to distance itself from electoral politics in the 1990s. “If the ban on the JeI is lifted and rigging not allowed, we will contest [the elections],” Mr. Lone said from north Kashmir’s Handwara.

ADVERTISEMENT

In spite of a number of voices emerging from the JeI, the government and the BJP’s leaders have not reacted formally. It appears likely that the final decision will follow after the new government is New Delhi.

The JeI has over 5,000 members in 16 out of 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir. Over 188 JeI properties were sealed after the ban, including around 100 schools. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has launched a massive operation against the JeI in the past five years and donations, in the form of ‘zakat’, ‘mowda’ and ‘bait-ul-mal’, have also come under a scanner.

The socio-religious group faced a ban twice in the past. It was banned for the first time in 1975, and then in 1990 for a period of five years.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.