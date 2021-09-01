Banks to operate full time in Bengal from Thursday: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Kolkata:

01 September 2021 15:59 IST

Banking hours were revised several times during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said banks in the state would start functioning full time from Thursday.

Banking hours were revised several times in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the state during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Banks need to operate full time now. Many new accounts are being opened due to the ‘Lakshmir Bhandar’ scheme. Therefore, we have decided to allow banks to operate as per the usual schedule,” Ms. Banerjee said.

Advertising

Advertising

The usual banking hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Around 1.6 crore people are expected to be a part of the West Bengal government scheme, which was a part of the Trinamool Congress’ election manifesto, aimed at providing financial assistance to women heads of families in the age group of 25-60 years.

Under the initiative, the state government will provide ₹1,000 per month to the women heads of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe families, and ₹500 to those belonging to the general category.