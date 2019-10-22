Banking services affected partially due to strike call by two unions

Services in some public sector banks were partially affected on Tuesday with two unions observing a nationwide one-day strike to protest against the Centre’s proposed merger of banks and banking reforms.

The strike call given by the All-India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) and the Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI) saw the participation of 3 lakh employees and led to about 20 lakh banking instruments, including cheques worth around ₹15,000 crore, not being cleared, AIBEA general secretary C.H. Venkatachalam said. He said the strike affected services as “clerical and subordinate staff” stayed away from work, though “managers and officers” did not. He said several public sector banks, apart from the SBI and the Indian Overseas Bank where the unions’ representation is less, were affected.

The unions had announced in September that they would hold the strike to stop the merger of 10 public sector banks into four big banks.

Mr. Venkatachalam said the unions would seek support from other unions and Opposition parties ahead of the winter session of Parliament to intensify their agitation. He said the government representatives who met the union leaders on Monday had said the workers’ issues would be addressed after the merger, but the unions did not accept it as the merger itself was the bone of contention.

“Merger of the banks is totally unwarranted in India as we need more banking services and opening of more branches to serve the people. Past mergers have resulted in closure of branches. Recovery of the huge bad loans is the top priority of the banks and mergers would change the priority,” he said.