Bank unions call two-day strike from January 31

Bank unions on Wednesday called for a two-day nationwide strike on January 31 and February 1 after talks over wage revision failed to make headway with the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA).
The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), which represents nine trade unions, said they will also hold a three-day strike from March 11-13.
“From April 1, we have decided to go on an indefinite strike,” UFBU State convenor Siddartha Khan told PTI.
UFBU is seeking at least a 15% hike, but the IBA has capped the raise at 12.25%, he said.
“This is not acceptable,” Mr. Khan said.
The last wage revision meeting was held on January 13.
