Bank strike: Centre privatising profit, nationalising loss, says Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi

16 March 2021 12:43 IST

The Congress leader expresses solidarity with the protesting employees

Expressing solidarity with the protesting bank employees who are on a two-day strike against alleged privatisation of public sector banks, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday alleged that selling public sector banks to "cronies" will compromise the country's financial security.

He also accused the government of "privatising profit" and "nationalising loss". "Government of India (GOI) is privatising profit and nationalising loss. Selling PSBs to Modicronies gravely compromises India's financial security," Mr. Gandhi tweeted.

"I stand in solidarity with the striking bank employees," he said on Twitter.

The bank strike, led by nine unions of public sector banks (PSBs) in the country, continued for day-two on Tuesday.