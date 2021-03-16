National

Bank strike: Centre privatising profit, nationalising loss, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi   | Photo Credit: PTI

Expressing solidarity with the protesting bank employees who are on a two-day strike against alleged privatisation of public sector banks, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday alleged that selling public sector banks to "cronies" will compromise the country's financial security.

He also accused the government of "privatising profit" and "nationalising loss". "Government of India (GOI) is privatising profit and nationalising loss. Selling PSBs to Modicronies gravely compromises India's financial security," Mr. Gandhi tweeted.

"I stand in solidarity with the striking bank employees," he said on Twitter.

The bank strike, led by nine unions of public sector banks (PSBs) in the country, continued for day-two on Tuesday.

