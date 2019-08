The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), the umbrella body of nine banking sector trade unions, has called for demonstrations across the country on Saturday to protest against the mega bank merger plan announced by the government on Friday, a top banking union leader said.

All India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA) General Secretary C.H. Venkatachalam said that bankers will hold massive demonstrations on Saturday all over the country and also wear black badges.