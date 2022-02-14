Bank fraud in India crossed ₹5 trillion in the past seven years, says Congress

Opposition party says PM and FM must give answers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised to make the Indian economy a $5 trillion economy but instead bank frauds have crossed ₹5 trillion in about seven years, the Congress alleged on Monday.

Keeping up the pressure over the bank fraud of ₹22,842 crores involving Gujarat-based ABG Shipyard, the principal opposition party asked the Prime Minister and the Finance Minister to break their “silence” on the issue.

“Why are they mum on India’s biggest banking fraud ? Why Rishi Agarwal, the promoter of ABG Shipyard, is not arrested till date?” asked party spokesperson Gourav Vallabh.

The Prime Minister had promised $5 trillion economy but instead what India got was ₹5 trillion in bank frauds in the past seven and half years, he said.

The Congress spokesperson also questioned the inspection department of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) with regard to the large number of bank frauds.

“Why doesn’t RBI data reflect the ABG Fraud? Why is the RBI behaving as a mere spectator without any action?” asked the Congress spokesperson.

Mr. Vallabh claimed that the Congress had in a press conference demanded action against ABG Shipyard and its promoter in February 2017. Even the banks had complained to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) but the CBI registered a case only in February 2022, he said.

“Why did the Modi government refuse to take note of public allegations made on February 15, 2018 by the principal opposition party to warn of a scam in ABG Shipyard?” the Congress spokesperson asked.