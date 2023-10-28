ADVERTISEMENT

Bank fraud: ED arrests 2 promoters, CA of Parabolic Drugs in money laundering case

October 28, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - New Delhi

The Guptas are the co-founders of Sonepat-based Ashoka University but had stepped down from their posts in 2022.

Twitter image of the Enforcement Directorate.

The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday arrested two promoters of Chandigarh-based pharma company Parabolic Drugs and a company CA in a money laundering investigation linked to an alleged bank fraud, official sources said.

Parabolic promoters Vineet Gupta and Pranav Gupta and Chartered Accountant S.K. Bansal were taken into custody under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

The Guptas are the co-founders of Sonepat-based Ashoka University but had stepped down from their posts in 2022 at the educational institution after the CBI registered a case against them and the company in 2021.

The three are expected to be produced before a special PMLA court in Chandigarh where the ED will seek their custody.

The money laundering case stems from a CBI FIR in which the promoters and the pharma company were booked for allegedly defrauding a consortium led by Central Bank of India of ₹1626.74 crore.

