Bank accounts of 14.98 crore MNREGA workers not linked with Aadhaar: Kharge attacks Centre

March 17, 2023 01:01 pm | Updated 01:01 pm IST - New Delhi

Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday attacked the BJP-led centre over the bank accounts of crores of workers under the MNREGA scheme not being linked with Aadhaar.

Mr. Kharge stated that since Aadhaar based payment system has been made mandatory, the workers stand the risk of not getting their wages after the deadline of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MNREGA) expires.

Taking to Twitter, Mr. Kharge said, "Bank accounts of 14.98 crores MNREGA workers are still not linked with Aadhaar. Modi government has made the Aadhaar-based payment system mandatory. These labourers have been given time till March 31, 2023, only. Will they not get their wages after this? Don't consider labourers as helpless, Modi Ji".

Mr. Kharge also hit out at the BJP President J.P. Nadda's attack against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Mr. Nadda today accused Rahul Gandhi of attacking India's sovereignty, and said he has become a "permanent part" of "anti-nationalist toolkit". To this Mr. Kharge retorted, "Can Rahul Gandhi ever be anti-national? Are people who debate about democracy anti-national?" They (BJP) themselves are anti-national. They never took part in India's freedom movement. And they're calling others anti-national. They are doing this to deviate from issues of unemployment & inflation. I condemn J.P. Nadda's statement. Why are they not giving Rahul Gandhi a chance to speak in Parliament," the Congress President said.

Yesterday speaking to reporters on the ruckus in Parliament, Mr. Kharge had said there was a "conspiracy to not let the Parliament run and ignore our demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe in the Adani issue. They don't want to discuss issues of unemployment and inflation. Earlier on numerous occasions, Modi Ji spoke against India abroad. There is no question of apologising," he added.

Since the resumption of the Budget session, both Houses of Parliament have seen repeated disruptions, with the members of the ruling BJP demanding that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi tender an apology over his recent remarks in London and the Opposition members reiterating the demand for a JPC inquiry into the report by U.S. short-seller Hindenburg Research against the Adani Group.