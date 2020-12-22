Bangladeshi woman killed during illegal immigration attempt: BSF

A Bangladeshi woman has been killed after BSF personnel opened fire to prevent an illegal immigration attempt along the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal's Nadia district, a statement issued by the paramilitary force on Tuesday said.
A BSF trooper was also injured in clashes with those attempting illegal immigration, it said.
BSF personnel noticed that 3-4 people were trying to infiltrate into India from Bangladesh near Pakhuria border outpost on Monday, the statement said.
"Some miscreants engaged the BSF troops from the western side of the village and 8-10 people came close to the border fence and started exfiltration to Bangladesh. The BSF personnel challenged them and the miscreants on both sides of the border attacked the jawans with sharp weapons and pelted them with stones," it said.
The BSF troops then fired two rounds at the miscreants in self-defence, the statement said.
After the miscreants fled the spot, a woman was found to have been hit by a bullet near the fence. One BSF jawan also sustained injuries on his forehead during the stone-pelting, it said.
The injured woman, identified as a Bangladeshi, was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital and later to another medical establishment, where doctors declared her dead, the statement said.
The BSF has filed an FIR for further investigation into the incident.
