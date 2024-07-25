Bangladeshi infiltration behind decline in Jharkhand’s tribal population, says BJP MP

BJP MP from Jharkhand Nishikant Dubey on Thursday demanded that parts of the State, along with Murshidababd and Malda districts in West Bengal, and Kishanganj and Katihar in Bihar be declared a Union Territory to deal with the challenge posed by the increasing number of “illegal immigrants from Bangladesh” in the region, which, he said, has led to a significant reduction of tribal populations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Dubey raised the issue during Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha and said the population of Adivasis in the Santhal Parganas region of Jharkhand was on a decline due to the growing influx of “Bangladeshi infiltrators”. He said the tribal population in the Santhal Parganas areas was 36% in 2000 and has now reduced to 26%. “Where have these Adivasis gone?” he said.

Follow LIVE updates from the Parliament Monsoon Session on July 25, 2024

Mr. Dubey blamed what he termed Bangladeshi “infiltrators” and the marriage of Bangaldeshi men with tribal women for this, pointing out that there were at least 100 panchayat heads in Jharkhand who were Adivasi women married to Muslim men. Mr. Dubey said it was not an issue of “Hindus versus Muslims” but settlement of outsiders in the region.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I demand that Malda, Murshidabad, Araria, Kishanganj, Katihar and the Santhal Parganas region be declared as a Union Territory and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) be implemented there,” he said.

The MP said that the population of Muslims has increased in the Santhal Parganas region as people from Malda and Murshidabad districts of West Bengal were coming in large numbers and driving out the Hindu population from the villages in Jharkhand. He said the Jharkhand Police was unable to take action and demanded that the Centre intervene.

Mr Dubey’s statement comes days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s declaration in Ranchi that the BJP would publish a white paper on Bangladeshi infiltration if voted to power in the upcoming Assembly election in Jharkhand later this year.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.