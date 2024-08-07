Bangladesh unrest: Night curfew imposed in parts of Manipur to check illegal immigration

The Manipur government on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, imposed a night curfew in Pherzawl and parts of Jiribam district to check illegal immigration from Bangladesh, officials said.

In Pherzawl district, the restrictions will be relaxed from 8 am to 4 pm. In Jiribam, where the restrictions were imposed in areas under Jiribam Municipal Council and Borobekra subdivision, the relaxation will be given from 9 am to 3 pm, they said.

"...assembly of five or more persons which is likely to turn unlawful and the movement of any persons outside their respective residences" have been prohibited, besides carrying of objects which can be "used as offensive weapons", according to separate orders issued by the DMs of the two districts.

Jiribam and Pherzawl districts share borders with Assam's Cachar district, which borders Bangladesh.

The security forces will "strictly impose the curfew and ensure maintenance of law and order", the orders said.

The restrictions will not be applicable to government agencies and essential services, the orders said.

