Bangladesh to deploy paramilitary force in Durga puja pandals

Decision taken following a meeting between leaders of minority Hindu community and Bangladesh officials

Kallol Bhattacherjee NEW DELHI
September 11, 2022 22:12 IST

Photo used for representational purose only. File | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

Bangladesh will deploy paramilitary Ansar Bahini during the upcoming Durga puja celebrations in all puja pandals across the country, said Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Sunday. The decision was taken following a meeting between leaders of the minority Hindu community and officials of the Government of Bangladesh here.

Mr. Khan announced at a press conference that Durga Puja, the largest festival of the Hindus of Bangladesh, would be held in a total of 32,168 puja pandals across the country. Deployment of the Ansar Bahini and government-sanctioned volunteers would be ensured to avert a repeat of the communal attacks that were witnessed in 2021 when a large number of puja pandals in Comilla, Chittagong and other places were destroyed in mob attacks following suspicious reports of sacrilege.

CCTV cameras

The Minister said all pandals would be fitted with CCTV cameras to keep an eye on the law and order situation. He urged the puja organisers to ensure proper access roads to the pandals for vehicles from the Fire Service department and police forces.

Leaders of the Hindu community said they had asked the Hasina government to ensure security for the puja pandals but maintained that the presence of paramilitary personnel could pose some restrictions on the festivities. They requested puja festival organisers to remain watchful of the security situation.

