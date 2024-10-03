Bangladesh recalls envoy to India amid major diplomatic reshuffle

The interim government of Bangladesh this week transferred Mostafizur Rahman, High Commissioner of Bangladesh here back to Dhaka. Mr. Rahman’s transfer was part of a move that included the withdrawal of envoys from Brussels, Canberra, Lisbon, and the permanent mission of Bangladesh in the Union Nations in New York.

“They have been recalled as part of their retirement process,” Chief Adviser’s Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumdar said at a media briefing at the Foreign Service Academy, informed the state news outlet UNB.

Bangladesh has witnessed widespread administrative changes ever since the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government on August 5. Ever since, a series of changes have taken place in the police, general administration, and judicial divisions. A source described the transfer as “routine” but maintained that given the nature of the interim government which is being led by a group of advisers and student advisers, such orders need to be carefully analysed.

According to the official communication, Mr. Rahman has been asked to return “onotibilombe” — without delay — to Dhaka. However, Bangladesh is yet to send the name of a new High Commissioner who will replace Mr. Rahman. A source explained that India and Bangladesh follow normal diplomatic formalities when it comes to appointments in each other’s missions and accordingly, the name that is suggested for the post of High Commissioner is subject to “clearance” from the host country. Mr. Rahman’s departure without the announcement of his replacement may render the post of the Bangladesh High Commissioner in New Delhi temporarily vacant, though the High Commission would continue to function under the Deputy High Commissioner during this time.

As per rules, the name of the new Head of the Mission (HoM) in the meanwhile will have to be communicated to the Ministry of External Affairs which will need to concur.

Mr. Rahman, who had served as the Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the UN in Geneva before taking over in 2022 as the High Commissioner in New Delhi, had replaced Muhammad Imran. Muhammad Imran was sent to Washington D.C. as Dhaka’s envoy at that time.